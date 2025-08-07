Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 210.84 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 13.09% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 210.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.210.84196.547.787.6943.4133.8732.3727.1023.8521.09

