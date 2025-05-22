Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.03% to Rs 222.15 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 5.75% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.03% to Rs 222.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 92.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 840.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 882.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

222.15222.08840.70882.048.059.879.5610.1433.3434.41146.25155.3425.2423.51118.43127.8620.4019.2992.4697.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News