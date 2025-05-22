Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 414.49 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 26.20% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 414.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.36% to Rs 83.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 1234.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1210.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

