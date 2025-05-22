Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 155.26 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 155.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 241.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 591.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales155.26131.20 18 591.34525.83 12 OPM %26.741.61 -12.79-29.37 - PBDT42.911.84 2232 76.31-156.51 LP PBT7.42-20.90 LP -26.46-243.73 89 NP5.31-23.01 LP -34.25-241.93 86

