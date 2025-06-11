Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 53.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.24% to Rs 304.00 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 53.84% to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.24% to Rs 304.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.36% to Rs 171.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 990.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 692.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.