Benchmarks snap four-day losing streak, Nifty ends near 26,130 mark

Domestic equity indices rebounded on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty breaking a four-session losing streak on the years final trading day. Bargain hunting lifted benchmarks despite continued foreign fund outflows. The Nifty closed near the 26,130 mark, driven by strength in energy and consumer durables stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 545.52 points or 0.64% to 85,220.60. The Nifty 50 index gained 190.75 points or 0.74% to 26,129.60. The 50 unit index slipped 0.91% in the past four sessions.

JSW Steel (up 4.88%), Reliance Industries (up 1.9%) and Titan Company (up 1.86%) boosted the Nifty today.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.19%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,799 shares rose and 1,413 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. In 2025, the Sensex advanced 9.06%, while the Nifty 50 rose 10.51% and the Bank Nifty gained 17.15%. The broader S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.1% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 6.62%. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.577 as compared with the previous close of 6.576. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.8850 compared with its close of 89.7500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement fell 0.82% to Rs 135,542. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 98.37. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.44% to 4.111. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement rose 11 cents or 0.18% to $61.44 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European shares declined on Wednesday. Markets will operate for a half-day on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday for the New Year's Day holiday before reopening on Friday. Asian indices ended lower on the holiday-shortened final trading day of the year. Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the holidays, while Japan and South Korea remained closed for the day.

Chinas economy ended the year on a slightly less gloomy note, as factory activity expanded in December for the first time since March, beating expectations, according to official data released Wednesday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 in December, higher than the 49.2 reading that was recorded in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell modestly, notching a third consecutive losing session. The broad market index lost 0.14% and closed at 6,896.24, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.24% and settled at 23,419.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.20% and ended at 48,367.06.

The three major averages have slumped to start the week, dragged down by losses in tech. Nvidia posted back-to-back losing sessions, as did another AI stock Palantir Technologies. Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 2.66% to 12,231.20. The index declined 1.13% in the past four trading sessions. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 6.56%, followed by Gujarat Gas at 5.63% and Gujarat State Petronet at 4.26%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained 3.78%, Oil India advanced 3.29%, and Indian Oil Corporation climbed 2.95%. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation added 2.46%, while Mahanagar Gas rose 2.22%. Castrol India gained 2.09%, Aegis Logistics moved up 2.00%, and Reliance Industries advanced 1.90%. Indraprastha Gas rose 1.76%, Petronet LNG added 1.52%, GAIL India increased 0.80%, and Adani Total Gas edged up 0.35%.

Shares of leading steelmakers moved higher after the government imposed a three-year safeguard duty of up to 12% on select steel imports, boosting hopes of stronger pricing support for domestic producers. JSW Steel advanced 4.89%, while Jindal Steel jumped 2.75%. Tata Steel climbed 2.45% and Jindal Stainless rose 0.15%. Waaree Energies shed 0.52%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer. Shakti Pumps India rallied 3.45% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

ZF Steering Gear India surged 8.62% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems, has secured a significant order worth Rs 151 crore for its renewable energy business. Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.63% after the company said that it has declared a successful bidder for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project. Premier Energies declined 1.23%. The company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28. Ahasolar Technologies surged 7.71% after the company has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owners engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project.