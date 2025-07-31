Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 293.76 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 17.15% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 293.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.293.76249.4222.9023.6576.8465.4969.5959.1951.7844.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News