Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 293.76 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 17.15% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 293.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales293.76249.42 18 OPM %22.9023.65 -PBDT76.8465.49 17 PBT69.5959.19 18 NP51.7844.20 17

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

