Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 69.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 286.08 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 69.36% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 286.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.286.08190.0424.0322.7176.0246.7269.3140.5951.5230.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News