Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 69.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 69.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 286.08 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 69.36% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 286.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales286.08190.04 51 OPM %24.0322.71 -PBDT76.0246.72 63 PBT69.3140.59 71 NP51.5230.42 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Telecom to raise Rs 8,500 crore via bond market

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

India fastest-growing developer community on GitHub; PM Modi praises youth

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Looking for RBI gold bonds on Diwali? Here's why Centre may not issue them

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story