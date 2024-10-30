JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 502.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.479.55502.106.227.4536.9439.1634.8237.8126.3627.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News