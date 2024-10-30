Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 502.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales479.55502.10 -4 OPM %6.227.45 -PBDT36.9439.16 -6 PBT34.8237.81 -8 NP26.3627.91 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Telecom to raise Rs 8,500 crore via bond market

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

India fastest-growing developer community on GitHub; PM Modi praises youth

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Looking for RBI gold bonds on Diwali? Here's why Centre may not issue them

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story