Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 1794.04 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 71.87% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1794.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1738.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1794.041738.865.7210.98112.26280.6923.46201.9924.7087.81

