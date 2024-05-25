Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 66.26% in the March 2024 quarter

PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 66.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 667.76 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 66.26% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 667.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 122.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 2505.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1937.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales667.76729.58 -8 2505.791937.81 29 OPM %7.8911.09 -10.4111.87 - PBDT44.7178.44 -43 234.33223.11 5 PBT24.7766.06 -63 169.46183.10 -7 NP15.5246.00 -66 122.97131.94 -7

First Published: May 25 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

