PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 66.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 66.26% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 667.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 122.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 2505.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1937.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

