GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; Japan's headline inflation rises to 2.9%

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 14.50 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,165.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,893.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 865.53 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets gained on Friday following a White House announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinas President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold talks the following week.

U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly confirmed that President Trump will travel to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, with media reports stating he will meet President Xi next Thursday. This meeting is set to occur after Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit.

In Japan, the core inflation rate accelerated to 2.9% in September, marking the first increase since May and rising from 2.7% in August. Japans core inflation metric excludes fresh food prices but includes energy costs. The country's headline inflation also climbed to 2.9% from 2.7% the previous month.

Overnight, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,738.44, boosted by tech stocks, after a batch of strong earnings results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 144.20 points, or 0.31%, to finish at 46,734.61. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.89% to settle at 22,941.80, seeing support from the gains in Nvidia, Broadcom and Amazon. A nearly 3% jump in shares of fellow artificial intelligence player Oracle also boosted sentiment.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices ended with modest gains on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a sixth straight session. After touching a 52-week high, the benchmarks gave up most of their intraday gains amid profit-taking, mixed global cues, and a rise in crude oil prices. The Nifty, which climbed to an intraday high of 26,104.20, later pared gains to close above the 25,890 mark, supported by a rally in IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 130.06 points or 0.15% to 84,556.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 22.80 points or 0.09% to 25,891.40. In six consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex gained 3.07% and the Nifty rose 2.96%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

