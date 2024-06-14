Minda Corporation signs joint venture agreement with Taiwan based - Hsin Ching Machinery Works

Minda Corporation signed a joint venture agreement with HSIN Chong Machinery Works Co. (HCMF) from Taiwan, a leading global manufacturer of Automotive Sunroof and Closure systems. This partnership is a 50:50 Joint venture between Minda Corporation and HCMF, aims to provide cutting edge technology backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing of sunroof and closure technology products for passenger cars by localisation in India.

The initial ratio of shareholding in the proposed JV company shall be 50:50.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News