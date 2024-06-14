Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation signs joint venture agreement with Taiwan based - Hsin Ching Machinery Works

Minda Corporation signs joint venture agreement with Taiwan based - Hsin Ching Machinery Works

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Minda Corporation signed a joint venture agreement with HSIN Chong Machinery Works Co. (HCMF) from Taiwan, a leading global manufacturer of Automotive Sunroof and Closure systems. This partnership is a 50:50 Joint venture between Minda Corporation and HCMF, aims to provide cutting edge technology backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing of sunroof and closure technology products for passenger cars by localisation in India.

The initial ratio of shareholding in the proposed JV company shall be 50:50.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uno Minda rises on securing 94 acre land parcel in Haryana

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Uno Minda acquires further 26% stake in Minda Westport Technologies

Minda Corporation wins order for smart vehicle access systems

Uno Minda inks pact with lnovance Automotive

Voltamp Transformers director resigns

Jubilant Pharmova announces voluntary prepayment of USD 75 million term loan

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for project of East Coast Railway

Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story