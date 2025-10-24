Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has added 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.9% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd lost 3.68% today to trade at Rs 239.35. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.15% to quote at 20786.01. The index is up 1.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd decreased 3.22% and G M Breweries Ltd lost 3.03% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 2.39 % over last one year compared to the 5.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.