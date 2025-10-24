Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has added 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.9% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd lost 3.68% today to trade at Rs 239.35. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.15% to quote at 20786.01. The index is up 1.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd decreased 3.22% and G M Breweries Ltd lost 3.03% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 2.39 % over last one year compared to the 5.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has added 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.9% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1044 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7463 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 281.95 on 02 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 179.2 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

Colgate tanks as Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr

Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story