PTC Industries Q3 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
PTC Industrie's consolidated net profit surged 76.24% to Rs 14.24 crore on 20.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 66.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 19.07 crore, up 83.19% from Rs 10.41 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 4.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 19.28% to Rs 58.03 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 21.05 crore (up 134.93% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 10.87 crore (up 40.08% YoY).

PTC Industries manufactures high-quality, high-precision metal components for various critical and supercritical applications.

Shares of PTC Industries slipped 5.15% to close at Rs 13,098.90 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

