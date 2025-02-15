RVNL Q3 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations decreased 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 412.90 crore in Q3 FY25, down 10.73% as against Rs 462.55 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The companys total expenses fell 2.27% to Rs 4,480.08 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 4,584.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit dropped 24.96% to Rs 822.41 on 11.06% decrease in revenue to Rs 13,496.14 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) tumbled 5% to settle at Rs 360 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

