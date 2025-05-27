Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 10.73 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 48.57% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.05% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 44.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.7310.34 4 44.8841.98 7 OPM %17.1513.54 -12.2111.15 - PBDT1.791.37 31 5.334.50 18 PBT1.420.95 49 4.022.81 43 NP1.040.70 49 2.932.02 45

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

