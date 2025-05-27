Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 10.73 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 48.57% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.05% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 44.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
