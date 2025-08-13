Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 39.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 115.33 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 39.87% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.33120.5910.7816.7017.6825.7010.8418.338.4013.97

