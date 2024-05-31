Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punctual Trading standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Punctual Trading declined 23.73% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.39% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

