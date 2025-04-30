Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2025.

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2025.

Praj Industries Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 466.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45278 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 509.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3054 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 712.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30359 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd dropped 5.55% to Rs 4611.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 896 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd shed 5.45% to Rs 1952.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66440 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Niacin Extended-Release Tablets

RateGain launches AI-powered Smart ARI solution

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 16.06% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story