Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2025.

Praj Industries Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 466.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45278 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 509.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3054 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 712.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30359 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd dropped 5.55% to Rs 4611.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 896 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd shed 5.45% to Rs 1952.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66440 shares in the past one month.

