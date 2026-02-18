Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 128.04, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 239.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.05, up 2.37% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 37.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Bank index.