Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1522.2, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.93% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 16.66% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1522.2, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 25726.35. The Sensex is at 83462.1, up 0.01%. Torrent Power Ltd has gained around 13.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1523, up 2.6% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 20.93% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 16.66% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 25.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Ritz Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Jotindra Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story