Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.74%

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.74%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 28.13, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.13, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Punjab & Sind Bank has dropped around 0.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ITC Ltd spurts 1.66%

Marico Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story