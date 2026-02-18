Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.74%

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 28.13, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.13, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Punjab & Sind Bank has dropped around 0.35% in last one month.