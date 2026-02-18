Marico Ltd up for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 794.95, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51778.3, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 794.15, up 2.27% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 51.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.