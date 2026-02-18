Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1027.95, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.01% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1027.95, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 3.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22494.9, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1030.5, up 1.47% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 88.01% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.