Integra Essentia consolidated net profit declines 96.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.96% to Rs 131.10 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia declined 96.31% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.96% to Rs 131.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.131.1066.901.084.691.3610.820.379.870.287.59

