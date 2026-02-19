Puravankara launches premium residential project 'Purva Silversky' in Bengaluru's electronic city

Puravankara announced the launch of Purva Silversky, a premium residential development in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, off Hosur Road, Bengaluru.

Spread across approximately 6.99 acres, the project comprises 356 exclusive residences across three 32-storey towers, with nearly 88% open-to-sky spaces. Positioned as a low-density development with just four units per floor, Purva Silversky promises enhanced privacy, openness, and elevated living experiences.

Strategically located in one of Bengalurus established technology corridors, the project offers seamless connectivity to major IT hubs, corporate parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. It is situated about 900 metres from Huskur Metro Station and within a 10-minute radius of over 15 IT parks.

The development features expansive 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences, along with select larger-format homes, with sizes ranging from 1,864 sq ft to over 5,300 sq ft. Each unit is designed to maximise natural light, ventilation, and spatial efficiency, complemented by premium finishes and private decks. The residences offer 270-degree open views, providing a sense of space and visual openness rarely seen in urban projects. Purva Silversky focuses on holistic wellbeing and community living, featuring a 17,700 sq ft clubhouse and more than 45 lifestyle amenities across a 1.7-acre elevated podium. The project also includes landscaped open spaces and a forest walkway with over 200 trees, catering to the wellness, leisure, and recreational needs of modern urban families.