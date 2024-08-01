Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.65% to Rs 658.33 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.65% to Rs 658.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.658.33323.2619.8219.4529.01-22.6421.52-27.8115.13-17.87

