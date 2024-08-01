Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 51.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 51.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 54412.35 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 51.37% to Rs 959.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 633.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 54412.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59015.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54412.3559015.80 -8 OPM %12.308.31 -PBDT5270.184254.27 24 PBT2734.751841.95 48 NP959.61633.95 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story