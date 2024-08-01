Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 10.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 1563.88 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 10.41% to Rs 70.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 1563.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1730.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1563.881730.25 -10 OPM %14.2211.34 -PBDT189.63174.26 9 PBT117.95118.54 0 NP70.3078.47 -10

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

