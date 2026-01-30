Associate Sponsors

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 120.97% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.97% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.111.86 121 OPM %91.248.06 -PBDT3.46-0.50 LP PBT3.08-0.70 LP NP2.41-0.56 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

