Indian Gas Exchange and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation signs MoU

To enhance utilization of Chhara LNG Terminal

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen access to regasification infrastructure and deepen market-based participation in India's natural gas ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, IGX will develop a digital, market-driven platform to facilitate transparent booking of regasification services at HPCL's Chhara LNG Terminal. HPCL will offer its storage and regasification capacities for booking in pre-specified quantities and durations through this platform. The initiative is aimed at improving infrastructure utilization, widening participation, and supporting the evolution of a more liquid, competitive, and efficient gas market in India.