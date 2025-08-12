Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.720.761.399.210.040.080.010.060.010.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News