PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 900, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% slide in NIFTY and a 31.95% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 900, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22150.4. The Sensex is at 73194.07, down 0.01%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 18.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1386.85, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

