PVR INOX sells its snacking brand '4700BC' to Marico

PVR INOX has monetised its entire investment in its subsidiary, Zea Maize (ZMPL), to Marico in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of Rs 226.8 crore.

PVR INOX has been invested in ZMPL since its formative stage and has supported the business over the years, enabling 4700BC to emerge as one of India's fastest-growing premium snacking brands. The brand has successfully scaled beyond cinemas and established a strong multi channel presence across modern retail, digital commerce, and institutional channels. As 4700BC enters its next phase of growth, the transaction enables the brand to benefit from Marico's sharper FMCG focus, deeper distribution reach, and accelerated new product launches, while continuing to remain premium, modern, and innovation driven.