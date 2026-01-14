Quadrant Future Tek receives work order of Rs 287.82 cr

From Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Quadrant Future Tek has received an offer from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) today i.e. 14th January, 2026, for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 353 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty and Long Term Annual Maintenance. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 2,87,82,91,400/- (Including taxes). The same is accepted by the Company.

