Quadrant Future Tek receives work order of Rs 287.82 cr

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
From Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Quadrant Future Tek has received an offer from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) today i.e. 14th January, 2026, for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 353 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty and Long Term Annual Maintenance. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 2,87,82,91,400/- (Including taxes). The same is accepted by the Company.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

