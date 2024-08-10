Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.1070.81 -11 OPM %12.8213.11 -PBDT-25.07-21.48 -17 PBT-30.10-26.85 -12 NP-30.10-26.85 -12

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

