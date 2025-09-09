Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical rises after arm bagging Rs 75-cr European orders

Quality Power Electrical rises after arm bagging Rs 75-cr European orders

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 2.68% to Rs 927.20 after its step-down arm, Endoks Enerji Anonim Sirketi, secured two orders worth Rs 75.19 crore from a European customer for supply of its FACTS system to a steel plant.

The orders are scheduled to be executed with deliveries estimated over the next year.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

