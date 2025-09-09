Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

Avantel has announced that it has received an amended purchase order worth Rs 9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the amended order was received via email dated 8 September 2025. The scope of the order and its specifications were not disclosed.

As per the terms, Avantel is required to furnish a performance security deposit in the form of a bank guarantee amounting to 3% of the order value. The execution of the order is expected to be completed by 30 September 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.