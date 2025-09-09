Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 714-cr orders from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 714-cr orders from Bihar Education Project Council

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India advanced 3.15% to Rs 356.70 after the company announced that it has secured a series of significant work orders from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), with a cumulative value of Rs 713.52 crore.

The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the State Project Director, BEPC, for the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms in government middle schools. This order, valued at Rs 262.14 crore, is scheduled for completion by 31 March 2026.

In addition, RailTel received another LoA worth Rs 44.21 crore for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs in schools.

The company also bagged a separate order worth Rs 257.50 crore for setting up smart classrooms in government secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar.

Furthermore, RailTel secured an LoA worth Rs 59.76 crore for the SITC of ISM (Interactive Smart Modules) Labs, and another contract valued at Rs 89.91 crore for the supply of teaching and learning materials for Classes I to V in government schools.

These orders significantly strengthen RailTels position in the education technology space and reinforce its role in the digital transformation of the public education system in Bihar.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

