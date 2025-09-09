Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS E-Services Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.62%

BLS E-Services Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.62%

Sep 09 2025
BLS E-Services Ltd has added 2.67% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

BLS E-Services Ltd rose 4.98% today to trade at Rs 186.4. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.62% to quote at 34322.81. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd increased 2.96% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 2.63% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.4 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

BLS E-Services Ltd has added 2.67% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10797 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9900 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 267.4 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 131.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 09 2025

