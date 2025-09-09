Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 6.92% to Rs 163.85 after the company received a work order worth Rs 125.85 crore from Public Works Region, Nashik, for improvement and widening of Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed Road (SH 28) in Maharashtra.

The project, valued at Rs 125,85,65,000, is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

INR seen recovering as dollar stays weak

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Eraaya Lifespaces appoints Gagan Sethi as CEO of Ebix Technologies and Group CIO

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story