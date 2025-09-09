B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 6.92% to Rs 163.85 after the company received a work order worth Rs 125.85 crore from Public Works Region, Nashik, for improvement and widening of Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed Road (SH 28) in Maharashtra.

The project, valued at Rs 125,85,65,000, is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

