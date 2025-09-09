Berger Paints India Ltd Falls 1.06%

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 2.58% over last one month compared to 4.76% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd lost 1.06% today to trade at Rs 534. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.19% to quote at 61841.94. The index is up 4.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bata India Ltd decreased 0.79% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.89 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.