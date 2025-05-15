Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 22.17 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 1.27% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 19.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 25.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
