Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 22.17 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 1.27% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 19.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 25.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.1722.28 0 25.8126.46 -2 OPM %98.6999.19 -97.6497.92 - PBDT21.9922.26 -1 25.3826.07 -3 PBT21.9922.26 -1 25.3826.07 -3 NP17.0917.31 -1 19.6320.15 -3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

