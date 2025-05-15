Rishiroop reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 18.75 crore

Net loss of Rishiroop reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.88% to Rs 10.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 74.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.7519.7674.3676.678.758.057.329.20-2.195.8115.0228.62-2.355.6414.4027.98-2.395.2310.6624.16

