Quick Heal Tech jumps after appointing Harish Kumar GS as CEO

Quick Heal Technologies rallied 4.97% to Rs 182.60 after the company's board approved the appointment of Harish Kumar GS as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 18 June 2026.

Harish Kumar GS brings more than three decades of leadership experience across cybersecurity, enterprise software, technology infrastructure, networking, and digital services. Prior to joining, he served as Head of Sales India & SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and strengthening the company's market leadership across the region.

Quick Heal Technologies is a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider. It offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across B2C, B2B, and B2G segments. With its widely recognized brands Quick Heal and Seqrite, the company provides AIpowered, patented technologies that protect endpoints, networks, data, mobility, and cloud environments.