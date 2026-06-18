Wockhardt Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% gain in NIFTY and a 12.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.4. The Sensex is at 77296.67, up 0.18%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 27.58% in last one month.