United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1357.8, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 8.54% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1357.8, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.4. The Sensex is at 77296.67, up 0.18%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 4.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49556.05, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1359.5, up 3.74% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 7.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 8.54% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.