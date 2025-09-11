Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Falls 1.48%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 17.22% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 1.48% today to trade at Rs 333.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.46% to quote at 35407.81. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.11% and Wipro Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 17.86 % over last one year compared to the 0.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 17.22% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3401 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34925 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 825.9 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 07 May 2025.