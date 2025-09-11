Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of toll fee plaza on Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield Expressway

Highway Infrastructure has entered in contract agreement worth Rs 18.96 crore with National Highways Authority of India for operation of toll fee plaza of 4-Lane Greenfield Expressway spur from Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in state of Rajasthan.

The Company is scheduled to take over the Fee Plaza on 11 September 2025.

