Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of toll fee plaza on Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield Expressway

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure has entered in contract agreement worth Rs 18.96 crore with National Highways Authority of India for operation of toll fee plaza of 4-Lane Greenfield Expressway spur from Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in state of Rajasthan.

The Company is scheduled to take over the Fee Plaza on 11 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

